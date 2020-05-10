USD/JPY: On the bids towards 107.00 amid fresh trade/virus worries

USD/JPY registers three-day winning streak amid risk-off sentiment. US VP Pence self-isolating, US-China trade futures in doubt. BOJ Summary of Opinions to decorate the calendar. While extending its …
