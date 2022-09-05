USD/JPY oscillates around 141.80 ahead of US ISM Services PMI

USD/JPY is juggling around 141.60 as the focus shifts to US ISM Services PMI data. The asset is displaying a loss in upside momentum amid lower consensus for Services PMI. An increment in Japan’s …
