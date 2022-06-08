USD/JPY oscillates around a fresh two-decade high at 133.30, US Inflation in focus

USD/JPY is holding it’s two-decade high at 133.30 firmly on advancing hawkish Fed bets. A tight labor market and higher inflation may result in a bumper rate hike dictation by the Fed. Yen bulls have …
