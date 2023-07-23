The USD/JPY pair consolidates in a narrow range in the early Asian session. The pair currently trades near the 141.74 area, down 0.06% on the day. Markets turn cautious mood in the busy week of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY oscillates around the 141.70 area ahead of BoJ, Fed rate decisions - July 23, 2023
- USD/JPY: samurai has his own path - July 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Next hurdle is seen at 140.00 area - July 22, 2023