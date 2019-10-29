USD/JPY outlook: 200 DMA continues to cap but bias remains positive ahead of Fed

Fresh advance on positive news over US/China trade talks was so far unable to break key 200DMA obstacle (109.05) which capped Monday’s rally and continues to limit the action in early Tuesday.
