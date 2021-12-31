A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/JPY beyond the 115.00 mark, or a fresh monthly high on Thursday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive amid a pickup in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Acceptance above 115.00 mark might have set the stage for further gains - December 31, 2021
- Dollar Up, But Continues Small Moves on Last Trading Day of 2021 - December 31, 2021
- USD/JPY defends 115.00 at monthly top amid sluggish markets - December 30, 2021