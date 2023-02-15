USD/JPY holds steady near a six-week high touched on Tuesday amid sustained USD buying. Rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Fed continue to underpin the greenback. Recession fears, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Acceptance above 133.00 favours bulls amid hawkish Fed expectations - February 15, 2023
- USD/JPY: Correction from six-week highs stalls near 132.50, US data eyed - February 14, 2023
- US Dollar Outlook Post Inflation Upside Surprise, Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY - February 14, 2023