EUR/USD is consolidating losses above 1.1200. Markets await the ECB which is expected to announce a new funding scheme (TLTRO) and publish new forecasts. The USD is gaining amid intensifying trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Bears in extended consolidation look for fresh signals from ECB and US jobs data - June 6, 2019
- USD/JPY – watching the big break here - June 6, 2019
- USD/JPY fades a bounce to 108.30, focus on trade - June 6, 2019