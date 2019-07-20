EUR/USD Forecast: central banks’ arm wrestling keeping investors clueless, ECB next The EUR/USD pair is recovering from a daily low of 1.1216, although holding in negative territory for the day. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Bears pause for profit-taking; negative outlook while 107.80 caps upticks - July 19, 2019
- USD/JPY rebounds on Friday erasing most of Thursday’s losses but remains under 108.00 - July 19, 2019
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US dollar chops around against Japanese yen for the week - July 19, 2019