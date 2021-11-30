USD/JPY outlook: Bears resume through key supports on new Omicron fears

The US dollar tracks the sell-off in the Treasury yields, shrugging off Moderna Inc.’s warning against the Omicron covid variant. Eurozone inflation, Powell’s testimony awaited. GBP/USD is making a …
