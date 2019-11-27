GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, lower. The Conservatives’ shrinking lead in polls and trade uncertainty are weighing. The broad MRP poll, which correctly foresaw the hung parliament in 2017, is eyed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: bullish signal on break above 200DMA but daily techs warn of recovery stall - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY could attempt a move to 109.50 – UOB - November 27, 2019
- USD/JPY sits near 2-week tops, comfortably above 109.00 handle - November 27, 2019