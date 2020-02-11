GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 after UK yearly GDP beat expectations with 1.1%. Fed Chair Powell conveyed a balanced message and BOE Governor Carney is awaited. USD/JPY gains some follow-through …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: bulls again face strong headwinds from 110 barrier after Fed chief Powell’s speech - February 11, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Faces Overhead Resistance - February 11, 2020
- USD/JPY eases from tops, up little ahead of Powell - February 11, 2020