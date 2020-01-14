US inflation data is awaited. USD/JPY defends the 110 handle, having printed fresh eight-month highs at 110.21. Bulls now target 110.50s for confluence resistance target. The yen remains on the offers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: bulls extend above psychological 110 barrier on strong risk mode - January 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD About to Break Out Against JPY - January 14, 2020
- USD/JPY: Extremely bid near term – Commerzbank - January 14, 2020