Immediate target at 148.84 (Oct 31 high) is under pressure and break here to open way for test of psychological 150.00 barrier, which guards key resistance at 151.94 (2022 high). Bulls are expected to remain firmly in play while the price holds above ascending daily Tenkan-sen (147.82).
