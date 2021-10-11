USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls hold the upper hand, poised to climb further beyond 113.00 mark

USD/JPY jumped to near three-year tops on the first day of a new trading week. The widening of US-Japanese yield, the risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven JPY. A convincing break through the 112.00 …
