Res: 148.00; 148.59; 148.84; 149.70. Sup: 147.34; 146.88; 146.43; 146.10. EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls look for retest of 2023 peak - September 15, 2023
- USD/JPY: A move closer to 150 is not ruled out after the FOMC decision – SocGen - September 15, 2023
- USD/JPY: Downside pressure appears mitigated – UOB - September 15, 2023