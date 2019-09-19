EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: bulls may accelerate if no surprise from Fed - September 18, 2019
- USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed - September 18, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback sidelined ahead of the FOMC - September 18, 2019