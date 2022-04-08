USD/JPY . The USDJPY continues to trend higher and extend uninterrupted recovery from a higher base at 121.27 (Mar 30/31) into sixth straight day, on track for the fifth consecuti …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls tighten grip and look for retest of 2022 high - April 8, 2022
- The Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Will Grow to USD 85.63 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.50% – ResearchAndMarkets.com - April 8, 2022
- USD/JPY: Further upside remains in store – UOB - April 8, 2022