The USDJPY jumps on Wednesday after better than expected US Q3 GDP data offset negative ADP private sector employment report, while markets await the speech from Fed Chair Powell late r today, to get …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price analysis: Bears eye a break of key support structures - November 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Focus On The US Growth Rate - November 30, 2022
- Is Yen Weakness on the Way Back? USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY - November 30, 2022