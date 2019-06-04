USD/JPY Outlook: Extended consolidation may precede fresh weakness

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, off the highs. Euro-zone inflation dropped to 1.2% in May, worse than expected. Core CPI also disappointed with 0.8%. Traders are also taking profit on USD shorts. …
