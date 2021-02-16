A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the fifth straight session on Tuesday. The risk-on mood continued undermining the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Eyeing a bullish break through 200-DMA/trend-line confluence hurdle - February 16, 2021
- USD/JPY tracks US Treasury yields to refresh one-week top around mid-105s - February 16, 2021
- Goldman Sachs raises 6-month USD/JPY target to 106 - February 15, 2021