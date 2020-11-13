USD/JPY outlook: Fading risk sentiment and economic worries warn of dollar’s recovery stall

The dollar weakens further vs yen in early Friday’s trading as risk sentiment, sparked by vaccine news fades and exploding new coronavirus cases prompt authorities to impose further restrictions.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
