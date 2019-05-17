The pair fell back to 109.50 zone (approx. the mid-point of this week’s range) on fresh safe-haven buying as markets fear an escalation of US/China trade tensions after China signaled a lack of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Fresh easing warns that recovery phase might be over - May 17, 2019
- USD/JPY drops to fresh session low, back near mid-109.00s - May 17, 2019
- USD/JPY Bullish Reversal With Break Above 110 Resistance - May 17, 2019