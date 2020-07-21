The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the upbeat market mood-led broad US dollar weakness. USD/JPY drops to fresh five-day lows below 107.00 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index extends slide to 95.50 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Fresh weakness needs confirmation on close below key Fibo support at 106.87 - July 21, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears Control Strengthens - July 21, 2020
- USD/JPY: Slight bias to the downside - July 21, 2020