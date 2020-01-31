An on-hold Fed and coronavirus fears weighed on the market. US to release the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP, foreseen at 2.1%. USD/JPY to resume its decline on a break below 108.65. Gold edged higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: near-term focus shifts lower but key support still hold - January 30, 2020
- USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to take out 109.00 amid broad risk aversion - January 30, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Preparing for Stronger Losses - January 30, 2020