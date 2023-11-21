USD/JPY drops to over a two-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors. Dovish Fed expectations and declining US bond yields continue to weigh on the USD. Narrowing the US-Japan rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Seems vulnerable near two-month low, bears could pause ahead of FOMC minutes - November 21, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Sees Upside - November 20, 2023
- AUD/USD rises as RBA min retain hawkish bias, USD/JPY, USD/CNH slide continues - November 20, 2023