Fresh bearish acceleration on Monday (down 1.1% since opening), broke clearly through pivotal Fibo support at 138.62 (61.8% of 130.39/151.94) which recently contained several attacks and cracked Nov …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022
- DXY and USD/JPY double bottoms [Video] - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From Trendline - November 28, 2022