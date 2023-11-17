USDJPY came under increased pressure on Friday and extends weakness into second consecutive day, establishing well below psychological 150 level, now acting as good resistance.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: The Dollar came under increased pressure on hints of earlier than expected Fed rate cuts - November 17, 2023
- USD/JPY to decline below 140 on a 6-12M horizon – Danske Bank - November 17, 2023
- USD/JPY moves below 150.50 on soft risk tone, US housing data eyed - November 17, 2023