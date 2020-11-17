USD/JPY consolidates in a potential falling wedge on 4H chart. 50, 100-HMAs confluence limits the upside attempts. Bearish hourly RSI keeps the spot vulnerable. Bulls are finally making a comeback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: The dollar extends weakness, risks bigger fall - November 17, 2020
- USDIndex and EUR/USD: An update - November 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: US Dollar Falters Against Japanese Yen - November 17, 2020