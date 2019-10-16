(MENAFN – FXOpen) The US Dollar started a fresh increase from the 107.75 swing low against the Japanese Yen. The USD/JPY pair broke the key 108.00 resistance area to move into a positive zone.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: the pair traded as high as 108.89 and it is currently correcting gains - October 16, 2019
- USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses - October 16, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Awaits Inflation News - October 16, 2019