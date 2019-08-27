The pair moves lower in early Tuesday following strong downside rejection at new multi-year low and subsequent 1% advance on Monday, on renewed optimism in US-China trade conflict. The market was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Outlook: Traders take profit on Monday’s 1% rally as initial trade talks optimism eases
The pair moves lower in early Tuesday following strong downside rejection at new multi-year low and subsequent 1% advance on Monday, on renewed optimism in US-China trade conflict. The market was …