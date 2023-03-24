Res: 130.53; 130.93; 131.30; 132.21. Sup: 129.74; 129.02; 128.08; 127.22. EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0750 on Friday. Despite the upbeat PMI data from Germany and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: Yen advances further on increased safe-haven demand - March 24, 2023
- USD/JPY forecast as Japan inflation slips, manufacturing improves - March 24, 2023
- USD/JPY: Solid support emerges at 130.15 – UOB - March 24, 2023