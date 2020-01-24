USD/JPY Outlook: Yen strengthens again on China virus risk-off mode

The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board. USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears …
