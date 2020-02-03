USD/JPY path of least resistance is down amid ongoing Coronavirus scare – Confluence Detector

How is the currency pair positioned? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY is capped at 108.69, which is the convergence of several lines, including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month …
