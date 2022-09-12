USD/JPY has picked significant bids around 142.50 despite lower consensus for the US inflation. A back-to-back decline in US CPI will force the Fed to scale down its hawkish tone. The depreciating yen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY picks bids around 142.50, US Inflation in focus - September 11, 2022
- AUD/JPY advances towards 98.00 ahead of Australia’s employment data - September 11, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Knockout options to remain a force in USD/JPY moves - September 11, 2022