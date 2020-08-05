USD/JPY picks up the bids below 106.00 amid risk-off mood

USD/JPY struggles to carry the previous day’s declines while bouncing off the weekly low near 105.60. Deadlock over the US stimulus, Sino-American tension supersedes upbeat US data. Japanese PM’s …
