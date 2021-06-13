USD/JPY kicks off the new trading week with gains on Monday. Stronger US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains a non-performer amid mixed economic outlook. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY poised to extend gains beyond 109.80 amid renewed USD strength - June 13, 2021
- USD/JPY Drops Below 102.00 Following Shooting Star Pattern - June 11, 2021
- USD/JPY renews weekly highs, closes in on 110.00 on broad USD strength - June 11, 2021