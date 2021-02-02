USD/JPY: Poised to extend its advance as bulls pressures the 105.00 level

The USD/JPY pair consolidates its latest gains, trading a handful of pips below the 105.00 threshold. Japan’s Prime Minister Suga extended the state of emergency until March 7 while attention gyrates …
