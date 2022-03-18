USD/JPY: Poised to reclaim 119.00 as BOJ keeps interest rate unchanged at -0.1%

USD/JPY has shown a minor correction post the announcement but is likely to rebound amid the overall bullish picture. Japan’s yearly National CPI has been recorded at 0.9% well below the upside cap of …
