USD/JPY picks up bids to restore bullish bias, stays sluggish around two-month high. Hopes of economic recovery allow yields to retreat from multi-day top. Mixed equities, hawkish BoJ concerns also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY pokes 135.00 as Fed talks, China-Russia ties join sluggish yields on Japan holiday - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are on the prowl - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Rallies Against The Yen - February 22, 2023