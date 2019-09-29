Apart from what has been posted there is no fresh news. The USD/JPY Tokyo fixes are coming in >107.40 … let’s see if that caps it at all. Trade talk optimism? Gold lower as the morning is ticking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD holds on to recovery gains as traders await China’s PMI to predict RBA moves - September 29, 2019
- USD/JPY popping a fresh session high - September 29, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: downside limited but bulls cautious - September 29, 2019