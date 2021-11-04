USD/JPY has risen back above 114.00 from earlier lows aided by strong US data. The upcoming Fed meeting will ultimately determine the direction of FX markets on Wednesday. While the upcoming Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY pops back above 114.00 in advance of Fed announcement, aided by strong US data duo - November 4, 2021
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Steady After Fed Calls Inflation ‘Transitory’, Keeps Rate Hike on Hold - November 3, 2021
- USD/JPY bounces in tandem with Treasury yields, recaptures 114.00 - November 3, 2021