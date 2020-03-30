USD/JPY remains inside a short-term symmetrical triangle after Monday’s positive close. Market’s risk-tone seems to have recovered off-late amid comments from the US, receding cases of Italy/Spain.
USD/JPY portrays latest risk reset, still under 108.00
