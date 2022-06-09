USD/JPY dribbles around multi-year high, mildly bid during five-day uptrend. Firmer yields, monetary policy divergence between Fed and BOJ underpin bullish bias. USD’s safe-haven demand amid inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY portrays market’s indecision around 20-year top past 134.00, ECB, US inflation eyed - June 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stills around 20-year highs, as traders eye 135.00 - June 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pushed Higher by Worries About Persistent US Inflation - June 8, 2022