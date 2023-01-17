USD/JPY retreats from intraday high to 128.65 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Yen pair reverses the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels since late May 2022, up 0.08 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY portrays options market indecision as it fades bounce off multi-day low - January 17, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Inverse H&S confirmation teases buyers around 129.00 - January 16, 2023
- USD/JPY senses barricades around 129.00 as risk-off profile eases, BOJ policy in focus - January 16, 2023