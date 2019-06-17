EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 after ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi will speak later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision after US retail sales surprised …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Positive bias, for 109.05 area - June 17, 2019
- USD/JPY holds above mid-108.00s, lacks follow-through - June 17, 2019
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – No Fed Cut in June; Traders Want to Know About July - June 17, 2019