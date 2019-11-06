EUR/USD’s pullback from highs near 1.1180 has established a double top pattern on the daily chart. The pair is currently trading around the neckline support of 1.1073. A close below that level would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern - November 5, 2019
- USD/JPY reverts to 109.00 despite dismal Japanese service sector data - November 5, 2019
- Is USD/JPY Finally Ready to Run to 110.00? - November 5, 2019