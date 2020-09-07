USD/JPY is expected to stick to the 105.50-106.90 range for the time being, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “USD traded between 106.04 and 106.49 la …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY predicted to remain within the 105.50-106.90 range – UOB - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Another Attempt To Settle Above The 50 EMA - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY to plunge amid uncertainty about PM Abe’s replacement - September 7, 2020