The USD/JPY price has pulled back sharply recently as investors reacted to the latest Japan inflation data and the ongoing currency interventions. It was trading at 139.75, where it has been in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Prediction: Renko Chart Points to a Drop to 125.78 - November 17, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Upcoming Strong Move - November 17, 2022
- USDJPY trades with modest gains amid stronger USD, lacks follow-through beyond 140.00 - November 17, 2022