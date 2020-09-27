USD/JPY pressures weekly highs, poised to advance towards 106.25

The USD/JPY pair continues to trade around 105.40, nearing its weekly high at 105.54. A break above the latter would open the door for a run towards 106.25, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik …
